LocalElections2020/ Orban: I voted for people who guarantee they improve people's lives in local communities. Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said he had voted in local elections for people who guarantee that they can improve people's lives in local communities. "You know very well our whole campaign concept, it was a very clear concept, the development of local communities through investments, through the creation of jobs, through the development of infrastructure, through the increase in the quality of services and, finally, the increase of civilization. For that I have voted. For people who guarantee that they can improve people's lives in local communities, for candidates who have serious local community development projects," Ludovic Orban said on Sunday morning after casting his ballot at no.1 school in Dobroesti, Ilfov County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]