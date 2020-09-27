|
Firea: I voted thinking of all our children, young people, adults, grandparents
Sep 27, 2020
Firea: I voted thinking of all our children, young people, adults, grandparents.
Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, declared on Sunday morning that she voted in the local elections thinking of all the children in Bucharest, all our young people, adults and grandparents.
"I voted early this morning. I am glad that also this time I was the first voter in this polling station. I voted thinking of all the children in Bucharest, all the young people, all the adults and our grandparents. All of them are very important. It is true that we all want investment in infrastructure, also to fight pollution, very large investments, because the need was felt in this period of pandemic, in all hospitals, in schools, but the most important are the people. (...) Tomorrow, still at work", said Firea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)
|