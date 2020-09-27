 
Romaniapress.com

September 27, 2020

LocalElections2020/AEP: Monitoring programme for local elections; representatives of diplomatic missions visit Bucharest polling stations
Sep 27, 2020

LocalElections2020/AEP: Monitoring programme for local elections; representatives of diplomatic missions visit Bucharest polling stations.

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that it is organizing an election monitoring programme for the local elections, with international participation, which will take place exclusively on the day of the elections on 27 September. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the representatives of the diplomatic missions, accompanied by representatives from the AEP, will visit several polling stations in Bucharest, at various times of the day, including at the opening and closing of the polls. AEP states that due to restrictions on international transport and taking into account the list of states in the red zone of COVID-19 infection, invitations to participate in this programme were sent only to foreign embassies in Romania and international organizations that have regional offices in our country. The Authority mentions that ambassadors and diplomatic officials from France, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Thailand, Tunisia, Canada, Turkey, Hungary, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Republic of Moldova, Armenia have responded to the invitation, as well as a representative from the International Organization of the Francophonie. AEP has taken all measures to comply with public health rules, both to prevent infection of participants and the people with whom they will interact during the election programme, the source said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00 The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and (...)

Local elections 2020. Exit polls point to Nicusor Dan's victory at the Bucharest City Hall with 8pct ahead Gabriela Firea: Today is new Bucharest's birthday Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters’ votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, (...)

Exit-poll CURS - Avangarde/ Bucharest City Hall: Nicusor Dan - 47.2%, Gabriela Firea - 39% Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela (...)

Romania local elections: Exit poll shows center-right candidate as the new mayor of Bucharest Center-right candidate Nicusor Dan won the race for Bucharest mayor, according to the first exit poll released on Sunday after the voting closed. Nicusor Dan won 47.2% of the votes 8 percentage points more than incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea – 39%, according to an exit poll made by (...)

Tennis: Irina Begu to oppose Simona Halep in Roland Garros round two Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Simona Halep will be opponents in the second round at Roland Garros, after Begu defeated Swiss Jil Teichmann, on Sunday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Begu (30, WTA's 72nd) overcame Teichmann (23, WTA's 54th) in two hours and 30 minutes. Begu and Halep secured 84,000 (...)

LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).      As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.    (...)

LocalElections2020/Tomac: I am confident in Romanians' discernment, grateful to those who turned out to vote People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac voices himself optimistic and confident about the result his party would get in the local elections, arguing that the PMP didn't make any hidden deal or place the interest of some persons above the interest of the community." "PMP has (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |