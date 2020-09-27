LocalElections2020/Health Minister Nelu Tataru: I believe today is the day when we make a change

LocalElections2020/Health Minister Nelu Tataru: I believe today is the day when we make a change. Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday voted for the change of the local administration and also for a change of mentality, saying that this is the when "we will put things back in order" in the Romanian society. "I have voted the same as I have voted in the past 15 years, since I came to Husi, I voted for a change, for a different mentality, for a different assessment by every one of us of the society in Husi. We need a change, for we need to take care of our children, of our parents. There are very many young people in Husi who are away and it's time for them to come back home. I believe that the time has come to change the local administration, which only followed its personal interest, and I believe that we can change it. The administration needs to work in the best interest of the community. I believe that today is the day when we make a change. I saw people coming to the polling stations, there are a lot of people, and I am glad that they all want to change their destiny. What I expect from people is to change society, and not just in Husi, but in entire Romania. I believe this is the day when we will put things back in order," Nelu Tataru told AGERPRES. Minister of Health said he expected citizens to observe the rules imposed by the pandemic. "At the polling stations I saw that people observe the rules and I was glad to see that we are partners in such a difficult time. This partnership must remain during the entire time so that we will be able to manage the cold season, a season when we expect other diseases to manifest themselves. I believe that every one of us and all together we can overcome this tough moment. We just need to observe the rules," said Nelu Tataru. The Minister of Health voted at the section arranged at the "Sfanta Ecaterina" vocational school in Husi, together with his wife. AGERPRES (RO - author: Loredana Ciobanu, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]