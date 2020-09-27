 
Romaniapress.com

September 27, 2020

LocalElections2020/Health Minister Nelu Tataru: I believe today is the day when we make a change
Sep 27, 2020

LocalElections2020/Health Minister Nelu Tataru: I believe today is the day when we make a change.

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday voted for the change of the local administration and also for a change of mentality, saying that this is the when "we will put things back in order" in the Romanian society. "I have voted the same as I have voted in the past 15 years, since I came to Husi, I voted for a change, for a different mentality, for a different assessment by every one of us of the society in Husi. We need a change, for we need to take care of our children, of our parents. There are very many young people in Husi who are away and it's time for them to come back home. I believe that the time has come to change the local administration, which only followed its personal interest, and I believe that we can change it. The administration needs to work in the best interest of the community. I believe that today is the day when we make a change. I saw people coming to the polling stations, there are a lot of people, and I am glad that they all want to change their destiny. What I expect from people is to change society, and not just in Husi, but in entire Romania. I believe this is the day when we will put things back in order," Nelu Tataru told AGERPRES. Minister of Health said he expected citizens to observe the rules imposed by the pandemic. "At the polling stations I saw that people observe the rules and I was glad to see that we are partners in such a difficult time. This partnership must remain during the entire time so that we will be able to manage the cold season, a season when we expect other diseases to manifest themselves. I believe that every one of us and all together we can overcome this tough moment. We just need to observe the rules," said Nelu Tataru. The Minister of Health voted at the section arranged at the "Sfanta Ecaterina" vocational school in Husi, together with his wife. AGERPRES (RO - author: Loredana Ciobanu, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00 The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and (...)

Local elections 2020. Exit polls point to Nicusor Dan's victory at the Bucharest City Hall with 8pct ahead Gabriela Firea: Today is new Bucharest's birthday Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters’ votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, (...)

Exit-poll CURS - Avangarde/ Bucharest City Hall: Nicusor Dan - 47.2%, Gabriela Firea - 39% Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela (...)

Romania local elections: Exit poll shows center-right candidate as the new mayor of Bucharest Center-right candidate Nicusor Dan won the race for Bucharest mayor, according to the first exit poll released on Sunday after the voting closed. Nicusor Dan won 47.2% of the votes 8 percentage points more than incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea – 39%, according to an exit poll made by (...)

Tennis: Irina Begu to oppose Simona Halep in Roland Garros round two Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Simona Halep will be opponents in the second round at Roland Garros, after Begu defeated Swiss Jil Teichmann, on Sunday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Begu (30, WTA's 72nd) overcame Teichmann (23, WTA's 54th) in two hours and 30 minutes. Begu and Halep secured 84,000 (...)

LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).      As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.    (...)

LocalElections2020/Tomac: I am confident in Romanians' discernment, grateful to those who turned out to vote People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac voices himself optimistic and confident about the result his party would get in the local elections, arguing that the PMP didn't make any hidden deal or place the interest of some persons above the interest of the community." "PMP has (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |