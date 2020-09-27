LocalElections2020/ BEC - voters' turnout: 7.64% of voters cast ballots by 10:00

LocalElections2020/ BEC - voters' turnout: 7.64% of voters cast ballots by 10:00. Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - The turnout in the country at the local elections was, on Sunday, until 10:00, of 7.64%, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In urban areas, the turnout was 3.59% and in rural areas 4.05%. According to the BEC, 6.06% of voters cast their ballots in Bucharest. In Sector 1, 7.15% of the total registered voters voted, in Sector 2 - 6.34%, in Sector 3 - 5.01%, in Sector 4 - 6.14%, in Sector 5 - 5.91 % and in Sector 6 - 6.54%. The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Teleorman - 11.60%, Olt - 11.40%, Giurgiu - 11.23%; and the lowest in Covasna counties - 5.01%, Harghita - 5.14% and Iasi - 5.99%. The turnout at the level of the country's counties was: * Alba - 7.28% * Arad - 7.11% * Arges - 8.36% * Bacau - 7.16% * Bihor - 8.17% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 6.14% * Botosani - 7.23% * Braila - 7.76% * Brasov - 6.75% * Buzau - 9.20% * Calarasi - 10.66% * Caras-Severin - 8.22% * Cluj - 6.12% * Constanta - 8.40% * Covasna - 5.01% * Dambovita - 10.12% * Dolj - 9.15% * Galati - 7.42% * Giurgiu - 11.23% * Gorj - 9.36% * Harghita - 5.14% * Hunedoara - 7.46% * Ialomita - 9.38% * Iasi - 5.99% * Ilfov - 9.84% * Maramures - 6.44% * Mehedinti - 10.46% * Mures - 6.72% * Neamt - 7.49% * Olt - 11.40% * Prahova - 7.91% * Salaj - 7.42% * Satu Mare - 6.66% * Sibiu - 6.12% * Suceava - 6.81% * Teleorman - 11.60% * Timis - 6.91% * Tulcea - 8.82% * Valcea - 9.37% * Vaslui - 6.01% * Vrancea - 8.89%. In 2016, the turnout until 10:00 was 7.93%. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]