LocalElections2020/ Ciolacu: Period of humiliation towards doctors, teachers, children, parents, grandparents ends today in Romania. Buzau, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu voiced on Sunday, at the exit from the polls, the hope that "the period of humiliation towards doctors, teachers, children, parents and grandparents" ends today in Romania. "For four years, both the municipality and the county will be in the hands of some real administrators and they will certainly continue the development of both the municipality and the county, I hope that at the same pace as they have developed in the last four years. I am firmly convinced that also the people of Bucharest today will choose continuity and the people who have been with them during this difficult time and will vote for the people who have achievements and do not make promises. I believe that the period of humiliation towards doctors, teachers, children, parents and grandparents (...) ends today in Romania", Ciolacu said. He added that the turnout so far is double than in the previous election. "The same phenomenon that I announced happened, just like in Poland. Some pessimistic estimates were made, and the vote will be optimistic, and the turnout will be the same," he said. Marcel Ciolacu added that people should go to the polls in large numbers because "they choose the administrators of their cities and counties". "Today we are not choosing politicians, today we are not choosing doctrines, today we are choosing continuity and safety", the PSD leader pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]