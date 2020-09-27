LocalElections2020/ Basescu: I advise Bucharest residents to cast useful vote for them
Sep 27, 2020
LocalElections2020/ Basescu: I advise Bucharest residents to cast useful vote for them.
Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - Former President Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, advises Bucharest residents to cast a "useful vote for them" in order to change things in the city.
"I have voted, I think the people of Bucharest will manage to cast a useful vote for them. For now, the television stations have advised them to cast a useful vote for the parties. I advise them to cast a useful vote for them, to choose the one who can change things in Bucharest. I wish a good day to the people of Bucharest", Basescu declared on Sunday, at the exit from the polls.
The former president voted with his wife, Maria Basescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)
[Read the article in Agerpres]