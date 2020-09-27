LocalElections2020/103-aged writer Sora: Man with stamp said "Hopefully I'll see you at next elections"



LocalElections2020/103-aged writer Sora: Man with stamp said "Hopefully I'll see you at next elections".

Writer Mihai Sora on Sunday informed that he voted in the local elections and showed a photo with the part of the identity card on which the stickers are applied, after casting his vote. The 103-year-old intellectual posted the photo on his Facebook page. "Where you can see, in all its blue splendour, the stamp with the twenty-twenty print on it," he commented. He also recalled a reply from a member of the polling station committee. "The man with the stamp said: "Hopefully I'll see you again at the next election, Mr Sora!" I thought - naturally - that he was referring to the next local elections, but (I think it was (only) about the parliamentary ones," said Sora. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)