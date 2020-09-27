 
September 27, 2020

LocalElections2020/Ponta: We hope to be in good health in December for parliamentary elections
Sep 27, 2020

Leader of Pro Romania Victor Ponta voiced hope on Sunday that in December when the parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place, the people will be healthy while adding that "as things stand, the elections are more important than health." "I am glad that people are coming to the polls. I, as every time lately, have not voted against anyone, I have voted for something, and I think that after so much hatred and scandal, as it has been in the past month, the next four years are going to be pretty bad. But let's hope that we will be in good health and that, instead of dealing with the elections, we will be dealing with health, education, and what is important to people. There will be no problems in Bucharest. Actually, there will be no problems in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara and Iasi. But there are 18,600 polling stations in the country, in poor towns, in rural towns, in villages, where conditions are different from those downtown Bucharest, so I am afraid that we did risk at this point. But let's hope that this year will end well, and let's hope that in December, when the parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place, we will be in good health for, as things stand, elections seem to be more important than our health, and that's not a good thing. It's a bad thing," Ponta said at the polls. In this context, he pointed out that in localities with small budgets the whole electoral process "is very dangerous." "In Bucharest (...) people have all their need. But if you had voted in a smaller locality, with a smaller budget, with smaller resources, it is really very dangerous there. And I sincerely hope that those who cast that vote that is more important than their own health, I hope that they weren't wrong because otherwise, we all pay," added Victor Ponta. The Pro Romania leader voted at the "Maria Rosetti" Secondary School in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

