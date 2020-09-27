Local elections 2020: How politicians voted. President Iohannis: It is a very important day today. Go to the polls!



Local elections 2020: How politicians voted. President Iohannis: It is a very important day today. Go to the polls!.

President Klaus Iohannis said it was very important for citizens to go to the polls on Sunday and choose candidates who could do something for their communities. “It is a very important day today – the day of voting for local elections. Today we are electing our mayors, local councilors,... The (...)