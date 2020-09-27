Elections during pandemic: Romanians elect their representatives in the local administration. AEP: Monitoring programme for local elections; representatives of diplomatic missions visit Bucharest polling stations



The approximately 18,800 polling stations organized in the country for the local elections opened on Sunday, with over 18 million voters being expected at the polls to elect their mayors, county council presidents, but also those who will be part, for four years, of the local and county (...)