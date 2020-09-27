GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 cases count rises by 1.438 to 122.673; death toll reaches 4.718

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 cases count rises by 1.438 to 122.673; death toll reaches 4.718. As many as 1,438 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]