PM Orban , about the electoral process: There have only been minor incidents recorded so far
Sep 27, 2020
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that there have been only “minor” incidents reported in the electoral process so far, not “very serious incidents”. “Obviously, I was presented with basically the entire architecture of the devices involved in supporting the local elections. In addition to the (...)
LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00
The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and (...)
Local elections 2020. Exit polls point to Nicusor Dan's victory at the Bucharest City Hall with 8pct ahead Gabriela Firea: Today is new Bucharest's birthday
Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters’ votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, (...)
Exit-poll CURS - Avangarde/ Bucharest City Hall: Nicusor Dan - 47.2%, Gabriela Firea - 39%
Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela (...)
Romania local elections: Exit poll shows center-right candidate as the new mayor of Bucharest
Center-right candidate Nicusor Dan won the race for Bucharest mayor, according to the first exit poll released on Sunday after the voting closed. Nicusor Dan won 47.2% of the votes 8 percentage points more than incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea – 39%, according to an exit poll made by (...)
Tennis: Irina Begu to oppose Simona Halep in Roland Garros round two
Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Simona Halep will be opponents in the second round at Roland Garros, after Begu defeated Swiss Jil Teichmann, on Sunday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Begu (30, WTA's 72nd) overcame Teichmann (23, WTA's 54th) in two hours and 30 minutes.
Begu and Halep secured 84,000 (...)
LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs
The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.
(...)
LocalElections2020/Tomac: I am confident in Romanians' discernment, grateful to those who turned out to vote
People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac voices himself optimistic and confident about the result his party would get in the local elections, arguing that the PMP didn't make any hidden deal or place the interest of some persons above the interest of the community."
"PMP has (...)
