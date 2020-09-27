LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 30.94 pct of voters come to polls until 16:00

LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 30.94 pct of voters come to polls until 16:00. Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - The turnout to the polls in the local elections was, on Sunday, until 16:00 hrs, at 30.94 pct, representing 5.662.054 voters, according to the reports of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In the urban environment, the turnout was of 2,573,870 voters, while the rural environment saw the presence of 3,088,184 voters. According to the BEC, in Bucharest 23.73 pct of voters turned out to the polls. In District 1 the presence was 27.74 pct of the total voters registered, District 2 - 24.52 pct, District 3 - 19.72 pct, District 4 - 24.09 pct, District 5 - 24.43 pct, District 6 - 24.99 pct. In 2016, the turnout to the polls at 16:00 hrs was 31.71 pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]