Swedish airbag producer Autoliv keeps hiring in Romania

Swedish airbag producer Autoliv keeps hiring in Romania. Automotive safety system maker Autoliv Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group Autoliv with global sales of more than USD 8.5 billion and 67,000 employees globally, currently has 100 jobs available for the factory in Brasov, according to information from the website of the County Agency (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]