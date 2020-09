RO Govt. approves plan for EUR 80 mln multipurpose indoor hall in Brasov

RO Govt. approves plan for EUR 80 mln multipurpose indoor hall in Brasov. The Romanian Government approved on Thursday, September 24, the technical-economic indicators for building a multi-purpose indoor arena in Brasov. The project, worth over RON 400 million (EUR 80 mln), will have an area of 36,800 sqm, and a total capacity of 11,233 spectators. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]