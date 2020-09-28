LocalElections2020/Nicusor Dan: It's very likely that we got majority in general council, district councils



Nicusor Dan, who according to the exit polls won the office of general mayor of the Capital City Bucharest, on Sunday evening stated that it is "very likely" that the representatives of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party) will hold the majority in the future general council and district councils. "Together, we've won the Capital City Hall, we've won three or four district mayoralties, we've won the majority, most likely, in the seven councils - the general council and the district councils. Tomorrow we will start working and (... ), as soon as we are officially invested, we will change the face of Bucharest. Bucharest has extraordinary potential, it has people who are competitive in many fields. There is a huge discrepancy between what the people of Bucharest do in the private environment and what the public administration has managed to do for them. From now on, we must work together, to channel the energies so that Bucharest returns to where it belongs," said Nicusor Dan, at the USR PLUS headquarters. He said that for USR PLUS and PNL it was a "sacrifice" to support an independent candidate, but it was a gesture of responsibility. "I've come here to thank my colleagues at USR PLUS for this partnership and for their support throughout this campaign. And I want to assure the people of Bucharest that this partnership, as we promised, will last four years. I want everybody to keep in mind that - for USR PLUS and for PNL - it was a sacrifice to support an independent candidate, but it was a gesture of great responsibility. It was a gesture of response from the people of Bucharest who were exasperated by the PSD administration and who insisted, in the context of the local elections taking place in one single round, that the opposition parties in Bucharest reach an agreement to have only one candidate, together, for the office of general mayor and district mayors. We must congratulate those who created this partnership," said Nicusor Dan. He was accompanied by USR PLUS co-chairs Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, as well as by USR PLUS Bucharest co-chairs Claudiu Nasui and Vlad Voiculescu. According to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde, independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by PNL and the USR PLUS Alliance, obtained, on Sunday, 47.2 per cent of the votes of the Bucharesters for the office of general mayor of the Capital City, while the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the PSD candidate, collected 39 per cent of the votes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)