Romania’s largest religious pilgrimage: Believers will have one week to pray at St. Parascheva’s relics in Iasi



Romania’s largest religious pilgrimage: Believers will have one week to pray at St. Parascheva’s relics in Iasi.

The largest religious pilgrimage in Romania will take place in October when tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in the eastern Romania city of Iasi to pray at the relics of Saint Parascheva. And, given the current epidemiological context and the COVID-19 prevention rules, the (...)