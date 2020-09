Romania local elections: Young German elected mayor of Timișoara

Romania local elections: Young German elected mayor of Timișoara. Dominic Samuel Fritz, a German citizen who ran on behalf of the USR- PLUS alliance, was elected mayor of Timișoara, the largest city in the region of Banat, in western Romania. He ran against incumbent Nicolae Robu, the candidate of the National Liberal Party (PNL), who was aiming for a third (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]