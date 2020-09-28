INS: Managers Expect Relative Stability Of Economic Activity In Industry, Construction, Services In Sept-Nov 2020
Sep 28, 2020
INS: Managers Expect Relative Stability Of Economic Activity In Industry, Construction, Services In Sept-Nov 2020.
Managers in Romania expect a relative stability of the economic activity and in the number of employees in industry, construction and services, alongside a moderate increase in prices in construction and retail trade, for the period between September and November 2020, data from the country’s (...)
