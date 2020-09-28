Boromir Invests EUR1.5M in Silos in Buzau

Boromir Invests EUR1.5M in Silos in Buzau. Milling company Boromir Ind, held by several local entrepreneurs, is investing EUR1.5 million in upgrading and building three new silos in Buzau, the project presentation memo on the website of the Environment Protection Agency Buzau (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]