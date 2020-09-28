|
Lack of Infrastructure Between Craiova and Pitesti Impacts Ford Production
Sep 28, 2020
Ford Romania plans to buy as many components as it can locally, but to efficiently do that it needs a faster connection to Arges County, where many subassembly manufacturers operate around Dacia.
|
LocalElections2020/Partial results at 20:00 hrs: Armand, Mihaiu, Ciucu, Negoita, Baluta, Piedone, 1st place in districts
The candidates supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance for the city halls of districts 1, 2 and 6 - Clotilde Armand, Radu Mihaiu and Ciprian Ciucu - are still supported with the most votes in Sunday's (...)
LocalElections2020/BEC - Partial data in Bucharest, 20:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.76% and Gabriela Firea - 37.98%
Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, garnered 42.76% of the votes for the position of mayor general of the Capital, whereas the current mayor, Gabriela (...)
Iohannis: For Romania to modernise, PSD era must definitively end
For Romania to modernise, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) era must definitively end, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday and urged democratic parties "to continue the dialogue".
"For Romania to modernise, the PSD era must definitively end. The victory of the right in the (...)
President Iohannis: Victory in local elections belongs, first of all, to Romanian democracy, also right-wing victory
President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday that the victory in the local elections belongs to the Romanian democracy, pointing out that it was also a victory for the right-wing. “Following the local elections, the victory belongs, first of all, to the Romanian democracy. At the same time, it (...)
The health and well-being of office buildings occupants
Author Lucian Anghel, Founder & CEO, Timepal Romania and Facilities Management Services Plenty of natural light, intelligent lighting systems, better thermal comfort and increased indoor air quality are crucial aspects of improving the health and well-being of a building's occupants. Even (...)
Ousted Bucharest Mayor Firea: Every end is a new beginning. I remain a voice of the people. Count on my involvement.
Ousted Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday that it would have been almost impossible for her to exercise a second term, given that the majority in the General Council of Bucharest (CGMB) is held by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the... (...)
Budget deficit inches 5.18 pct of GDP after first eight months of 2020
The budget deficit inched 5.18 pct of GDP after the first eight months of this year, i.e. 54.77 billion lei, from 4.7 pct of GDP, or 49.68 billion lei in the same period last year.
"The implementation of the consolidated general budget in the first eight months of 2020 registered a deficit (...)
