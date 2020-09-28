Night of Museums 2020 to launch a call for young digital content creators

Night of Museums 2020 to launch a call for young digital content creators. The 16th edition of the Night of Museums, which will take place on November 14, reinvents itself at the end of 2020 through new museum activities, art installations, dedicated video productions, cultural projects organized in museums or alternative spaces, as well as in the virtual environment, shows a press release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The National Network of Museums challenges thus the youngest cultural consumers and launches for the first time, under the umbrella of the Night of Museums event, a call for digital projects for pupils entitled "Animations, Puzzles, Investigations - Come and play with the collections at the museum!." The initiative is designed to encourage students' creativity and facilitate interaction between schools and museums across the country, with a call for projects encouraging young people to creatively and imaginatively explore cultural objects and resources from museum collections in their communities and to register with the Night of Museums 2020 with original proposals. By getting involved in this project, students and implicitly schools assume "ownership" and interest in the local heritage, while interpreting it as digital productions. The project proposes a collaborative approach and is addressed to teams of minimum 10 pupils (the number depending on the project) from the same school or high school class, grades 7-8, and 9-11 respectively. There is no standard application for project funding, and the deadline for the pupil teams to submit project ideas and resource requirements is October 16, 2020, 5.00 pm. "We wanted the teams to be made up of pupils from the same class to avoid their selection based on performance criteria. The project is aimed at all students, not just winners or Olympiad winners. We intended it to be a project based on creativity and courage, not by good grades, says the manager of the Night of Museums event, Dragos Neamu. Seven original, inventive projects will be selected and funded, which capitalize on the collections of museums in our country and which will be presented to the public exclusively online. Each winning project will be supported by the National Network of Museums in Romania, including by mediating access to the collections and resources of museums that will make the subject of the scenarios of the selected projects. Initiated 16 years ago by the French Ministry of Culture and Communication, endorsed by the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the International Council of Museums, the Night of Museums is organized annually at European level, and in Romania by the National Network of Museums (RNMR), being a cultural event received with great interest by the public, every time. The event is funded by the National Cultural Fund Administration.