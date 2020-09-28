Last weekend of September brings first snow of the season on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina



Those driving on Romania's high-altitude road Transalpina last weekend had first seats to a preview of the upcoming winter season. The temperature dropped to 1 degree Celsius on Transalpina on Saturday afternoon, and the rain turned into sleet and even snow in some places, local (...)