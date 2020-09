Romania local elections: Voters in Deveselu re-elect deceased mayor

Romania local elections: Voters in Deveselu re-elect deceased mayor. The residents of Deveselu have re-elected Ion Aliman, who died more than a week ago of Covid-19, as mayor. Deveselu is a commune in southern Romania that hosts a US anti-missile defense system. Ion Aliman had been a mayor of Deveselu since 2012 and was running for a third mandate, on behalf of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]