Hornbach Invests EUR28.5M In Its Seventh Store In Romania, In Oradea. Germany’s do-it-yourself retail chain Hornbach has recently invested EUR28.5 million in its seventh store in Romania, which will be inaugurated Wednesday (Sept 30) in the north-western city of Oradea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]