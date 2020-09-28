LocalElections2020/BEC - Partial data, 11.00am: Nicusor Dan - 42.75 per cent, Gabriela Firea - 38 per cent

LocalElections2020/BEC - Partial data, 11.00am: Nicusor Dan - 42.75 per cent, Gabriela Firea - 38 per cent. Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by PNL (National Liberal Party) garnered 42.75 per cent of the votes for the office of mayor of the Capital City, while the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the candidate of PSD (Social Democratic Party), collected 38 per cent of the Bucharesters' votes, according to the partial data centralized by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) until 11.00 am, after counting 94.4 per cent of the votes. Third-ranked is Traian Basescu, PMP's (People Movement Party) candidate, with 11 per cent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]