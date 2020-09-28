BEC, partial results for local elections: Nicusor Dan 42.78 pct, Gabriela Firea 37.99 pct

BEC, partial results for local elections: Nicusor Dan 42.78 pct, Gabriela Firea 37.99 pct. Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union – Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party), won 42.78 pct of the votes for the office of Bucharest General Mayor, while the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the PSD (Social (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]