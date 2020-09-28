Romania adds more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in 24 hours-high Monday tally

Romania adds more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in 24 hours-high Monday tally. Romania added 1,271 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 123,944 on Monday, September 28, according to the daily report released at 13:00. The new cases were recorded out of 6,162 tests carried over the same period, resulting in a positivity rate of 20.6%. Last Monday, (...)