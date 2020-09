Transilvania Nuts Gets EUR2.3M Working Capital Loan From BRD Groupe Société Générale

Transilvania Nuts Gets EUR2.3M Working Capital Loan From BRD Groupe Société Générale. Transilvania Nuts, a walnut kernel processor controlled by Levente Bara and Alexandru Chiric, has contracted a loan of EUR2.3 million from lender BRD Groupe Société Générale to cover the company’s working capital needs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]