Wizz Air Launches Flights From Iasi, Craiova To Birmingham

Wizz Air on Monday said it will launch two new flights, from Romania's cities of Iasi and Craiova to Birmingham, in the UK; the first flights will be operated on October 23 and 24, 2020.