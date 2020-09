China expects over 600,000 5G base stations constructed by 2020: MIIT

China will quicken the development of 5G network construction with more than 600,000 5G base stations expected to be built nationwide by the end of 2020, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Prefecture-level cities are expected to achieve continuous outdoor (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]