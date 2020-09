Fieldwork underway at Garla Mare wetland restoration project in Romania

The Garla Mare wetland restoration in the Lower Danube Green Corridor is now approved by the Romanian authorities, and fieldwork is underway, WWF Central and Eastern Europe announced. This is part of the Living Danube Partnership, started in 2014, to promote river and wetland restoration.