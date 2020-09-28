Who is Nicusor Dan, the new mayor of Bucharest, and how does he plan to change Romania's capital?



Mathematician and civic activist Nicusor Dan, the new mayor of Bucharest, is the symbol of the new generation of Romanian politicians. Although rather shy in his public appearances and not willing to strike any deal just to reach his goals, he is the symbol of the new political wave in Romania (...)