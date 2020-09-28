Mandatory Home Insurance Policies Grow 3% in August, to 17.57 Million

Mandatory home insurance (PAD) policies in Romania reached 17.57 million at the end of August, 3.1% more than in August 2019, the Pool of Insurance against Natural Disasters (PAID) said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]