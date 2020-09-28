|
Ousted Bucharest Mayor Firea: Every end is a new beginning. I remain a voice of the people. Count on my involvement.
Sep 28, 2020
Ousted Bucharest Mayor Firea: Every end is a new beginning. I remain a voice of the people. Count on my involvement..
Ousted Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday that it would have been almost impossible for her to exercise a second term, given that the majority in the General Council of Bucharest (CGMB) is held by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the... (...)
LocalElections2020/BEC - partial results in Bucharest, 20:00 hrs
Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, won 42.79% of the votes for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social (...)
ForMin Aurescu: Phenomenon of fake news, misinformation, confusion, more present than ever in our societies
The phenomenon of fake news, misinformation and confusion "are more present than ever in our societies, in the context of the current crisis", the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Tuesday, in the opening of the video-conference organized by the Community of (...)
Head of State confers Order of the Star of Romania to outgoing French Ambassador Ramis
President Klaus Iohannis has signed, on Tuesday, the decree to confer the Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commodore to the outgoing French Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis. According to a release from the Presidential Administration, the head of state has conferred to the French (...)
Holde Agri Starts Trading on Bucharest AeRO Market on Oct 1
Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, starts trading Thursday, October 1, on the the AeRO market of the Bucharest stock exchange under the ticker symbol HAI.
President Iohannis to have working meeting with PM Orban, Justice Minister
President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Wednesday, at 13:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni Palace, a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, according to the Presidential Administration. Furthermore, the head of state will have a meeting with the (...)
President of the Academy: Order of Crown of Romania, in rank of Commander, great inner satisfaction, in continuation of profession
Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta conferred, on Tuesday, to the President of the Romanian Academy, Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop, the Order of the Crown of Romania, in the rank of Commander.
Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop was decorated "for his eminent scientific contribution in the (...)
University of Bucharest announces launch of Open Lab within CIVIS, financing of social responsibility projects
The University of Bucharest (UB) announced on Tuesday the launch of an Open Lab aimed at settling and accelerating collaboration between the academic community of the higher education institution and the interested parties of the Romanian society for the development of local, regional or (...)
