LocalElections2020/BEC - Partial data in Bucharest, 20:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.76% and Gabriela Firea - 37.98%. Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, garnered 42.76% of the votes for the position of mayor general of the Capital, whereas the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate - 37.98% , according to the partial data of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) centralized until 20:00 hrs, after counting approximately 96.95% of the votes. Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate ranked third, with 10.98% of the electors' vote. AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]