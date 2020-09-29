EC approves the reallocation of EUR 550 mln funds for Romanian SMEs

The European Commission (EC) approved redirecting EUR 550 million from the cohesion fund to help Romanian SMEs affected by the coronavirus crisis. These funds will finance part of the Romanian Government's EUR 1 billion grants program for local SMEs, microenterprises, and freelancers, already (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]