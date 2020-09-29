Romania’s public deficit hits 5.2% of GDP in Jan-Aug

Romania's budget deficit rose to RON 54.8 billion (EUR 11.3 bln) in January-August, 2.5 times more than in the same period last year. Thus, the gap increased to 5.2% of the year's projected GDP from less than 2.1% of GDP in the first eight months of last year.