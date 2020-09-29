Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania

Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania. German electronic payment processor Wirecard, which went insolvent after revealing that EUR 2 bln were missing from its balance sheet, sold its Romanian subsidiary to Portuguese group SIBS. Local financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported the deal was over EUR 50 million. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]