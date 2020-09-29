Wizz Air launches new routes from Romania to the UK

Wizz Air launches new routes from Romania to the UK. Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will introduce two new routes from Iasi and Craiova in Romania to Birmingham in the UK. The flights from Iasi to Birmingham will start on October 23 and will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The flights from Craiova (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]