Belgium’s Interparking Group Buys One More Parking Lot in Bucharest. Belgium’s Interparking group has bought the parking lot in the Bucur Obor store area in Bucharest for EUR5 million from Parcaj Subteran Bucur Obor SRL, a company held by Ionel Adrian Petrache (90%) and Bogdan Stefan Lucov (10%). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]