LocalElections2020/BEC - partial results in Bucharest, 9:00: Nicusor Dan - 42.78%, Gabriela Firea - 37.99%

LocalElections2020/BEC - partial results in Bucharest, 9:00: Nicusor Dan - 42.78%, Gabriela Firea - 37.99%. Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, won 42.78% of the votes for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate - 37.99%, according to the partial data of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) centralized until Tuesday at 9.00, after counting 97.46% of the votes. On the third place is Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate, with 10.98%. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]