Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for second round of tournament at Roland Garros. Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig has qualified as a first for the second round of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, on Monday, after defeating Swiss Stefanie Voegele, 7-5, 7-5. Tig (26, WTA's 59th) sealed her victory in almost two hours of playing (1 h 58 minutes). Tig won a cheque worth 84,000 euros and 70 WTA points for going this far in the competition and she is to meet Christina McHale next, an American of 28, world's no. 81, in the second round. Simona Halep (seed no.1) and Irina Begu also qualified for the second round. Other four Romanian players are still to play in the first round, Sorana Cirstea (against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina), Ana Bogdan (to meet Hungarian Timea Babos), Monica Niculescu (to meet American Danielle Collins) and Irina Bara (to play against Croatian Donna Vekic).