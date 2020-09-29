Newly elected Bucharest mayor plans audit of the City Hall

Newly elected Bucharest mayor plans audit of the City Hall. Nicușor Dan, the newly elected mayor of Bucharest, plans to fire the head of the City Hall’s Legal Department and contract an audit of the institution, he told local television station B1 TV in an interview on September 28. The institutions subordinated to the City Hall will also be included in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]