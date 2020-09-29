UPDATE: Election fraud allegations in Bucharest’s District 1, investigation ongoing

Update: The Bucharest District 1 Police announced on Tuesday, September 29, that eight people were heard in the investigation concerning the potential forging of electoral records. The Police said it found 473 voting records, with the results of the September 27 vote, in possession of one man, (...)