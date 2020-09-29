Antitrust Body Looks Into Doosan IMGB Takeover By SIF Banat-Crisana

Antitrust Body Looks Into Doosan IMGB Takeover By SIF Banat-Crisana. Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crişana SA (SIF1.RO) plans to acquire the company Doosan IMGB SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]