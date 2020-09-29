Cramele Recas Targets 8% Higher Turnover, of RON215M, YoY In 2020

Cramele Recas Targets 8% Higher Turnover, of RON215M, YoY In 2020. Winemaker Cramele Recas, one of the largest actors on the Romanian wine market and the largest wine exporter in the country, expects a turnover of RON215 million (over EUR44 million) in 2020, up 8% on the year, per company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]