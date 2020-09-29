Romania's Budget Gap Widens To 5.18% Of GDP In January-August 2020

Romania's Budget Gap Widens To 5.18% Of GDP In January-August 2020. Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON54.77 billion in January-August 2020, or 5.18% of the gross domestic product, more than half of which was due to financial measures taken by the government to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, finance ministry data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]