Dacia: Two petrol engines, petrol-LPG one for new Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway models

Dacia: Two petrol engines, petrol-LPG one for new Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway models. On Tuesday, Dacia car maker presented details about the new Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models, which will be available with two petrol engines and a mixed one, petrol and LPG. According to a press release issued by Dacia, the atmospheric 1.0-liter SCe 65 engine with a capacity of 1.0 liters, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox, will be available only on Logan and Sandero models, not on the Sandero Stepway. The TCe 90, a 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, is available in two versions - a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission. The TCe 100 ECO-G, a new 3-cylinder engine with a capacity of 1.0 liters, equipped with a turbocharger and mixed petrol / LPG fuel system, is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. "Dacia is the only car maker to offer, under the 'ECO-G' emblem, a mixed petrol-LPG fueling solution for the entire range of passenger vehicles. The factory integration of this verified technology is a guarantee of safety and reliability. The duration of the warranty offered, the intervals and the cost of the maintenance operations as well as the capacity of the trunk are identical to those of the petrol version (the LPG tank being located instead of the spare wheel)," reads the release. Dacia specifies that these engines comply with Euro 6D-Full norms, which will enter into force on January 1, 2021. Also, the new CMF modular platform, used by the new Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models, offers increased strength and better rigidity in light weight conditions. It ensures the reduction of pollutant emissions, thus meeting the more stringent requirements both in terms of pollution rules and behavior in case of impact. "The new Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models are equipped with a new front axle with suspension arms that offer a better ability to filter bumps. The wheelbase has been increased, thus ensuring better cornering stability, while the new reinforced engine bay significantly attenuates the vibrations felt in the passenger compartment," the car maker also mentions. The new models are equipped as standard with an automatic headlight start system and may have, depending on the level of equipment, automatic operation of the windscreen wipers. For better visibility, the headlights benefit from LED technology. In addition to the state-of-the-art speed limiter and ESP system available, as well as the steering wheel cruise control available depending on the equipment level, state-of-the-art driving assistance systems are available - automatic emergency braking, blind spot sensor, parking assist and ramp assistance. Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway are equipped with six airbags as standard and feature seat belts with effort limiters and pre-tensioners for all seats. In addition, an emergency call system is available in case of an accident. Three multimedia systems are available - Media Control, Media Display and Media Nav, the last one having a navigation and wireless connectivity system for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. "Depending on the market and the version, the following equipment is available, either in series or optionally: a new air conditioning system with digital display, heated front seats (starting from April 2021), hands-free card with remote opening trunk, electric parking brake, reversing camera, front and rear acoustic sensors for parking assistance and rain sensor with automatic actuation of the windscreen wipers," the release reads. According to the carmaker, the new Logan offers increased comfort and record interior space, while the exterior design of the new Sandero evokes both modernity and robustness, while maintaining the overall proportions of its predecessor. Sandero Stepway remains the crossover model of the Dacia range, from a visual point of view, the differences compared to the new Sandero being much more obvious. "With this new generation, Dacia renews the three emblematic models that make up its offer in the B segment. With its contemporary design that expresses robustness and dynamism and with their modern equipment, CMF platform and efficient engines incorporating the latest innovations of the Alliance, the new Logan and Sandero Stepway offer more interior space, more comfort, more safety and more driving pleasure, as they meet the real needs of our customers, they represent the perfect embodiment of Dacia DNA: cars that offer what matters at the best price," said the marketing director Mihai Bordeanu, according to the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

LocalElections2020/BEC - partial results in Bucharest, 20:00 hrs Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, won 42.79% of the votes for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social (...)



ForMin Aurescu: Phenomenon of fake news, misinformation, confusion, more present than ever in our societies The phenomenon of fake news, misinformation and confusion "are more present than ever in our societies, in the context of the current crisis", the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Tuesday, in the opening of the video-conference organized by the Community of (...)



Head of State confers Order of the Star of Romania to outgoing French Ambassador Ramis President Klaus Iohannis has signed, on Tuesday, the decree to confer the Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commodore to the outgoing French Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis. According to a release from the Presidential Administration, the head of state has conferred to the French (...)



Holde Agri Starts Trading on Bucharest AeRO Market on Oct 1 Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, starts trading Thursday, October 1, on the the AeRO market of the Bucharest stock exchange under the ticker symbol HAI.



President Iohannis to have working meeting with PM Orban, Justice Minister President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Wednesday, at 13:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni Palace, a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, according to the Presidential Administration. Furthermore, the head of state will have a meeting with the (...)



President of the Academy: Order of Crown of Romania, in rank of Commander, great inner satisfaction, in continuation of profession Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta conferred, on Tuesday, to the President of the Romanian Academy, Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop, the Order of the Crown of Romania, in the rank of Commander. Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop was decorated "for his eminent scientific contribution in the (...)



University of Bucharest announces launch of Open Lab within CIVIS, financing of social responsibility projects The University of Bucharest (UB) announced on Tuesday the launch of an Open Lab aimed at settling and accelerating collaboration between the academic community of the higher education institution and the interested parties of the Romanian society for the development of local, regional or (...)

